Ex-Michigan House speaker denies sex assault allegation

The woman accuses that former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield began sexually assaulting her at the age of 14.

LANSING, Mich — A former Michigan legislative leader is denying allegations that he raped his future sister-in-law starting when she was 14 or 15, saying they had a sexual relationship for years but were both consenting adults.

Lee Chatfield, a Republican, led the House in 2019 and 2020.

His attorney Mary Chartier said Friday that Chatfield has had multiple extramarital affairs, including with his accuser.

Chartier says Chatfield will vigorously fight the “false claims.”

The 26-year-old woman is one of Chatfield’s sisters-in-law.

She filed a complaint in late December with the Lansing Police Department.

State police in northern Michigan are investigating. Michigan's legal age of consent is 16.

Here's the full statement from his law firm:

"Mr. Chatfield is innocent of the false rape claims made against him. He had affairs while he was married, including a sexual relationship with the woman who is now claiming she was raped. Their affair lasted for years, but they were both consenting adults. Mr. Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made. It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together. But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship. He intends to vigorously fight these false claims."

The 33-year-old Chatfield left the House in 2020 after serving as Republican leader for two years. He was among seven Michigan lawmakers who met with then-President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.