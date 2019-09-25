GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On the day Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said President Trump has violated the Constitution, an expert on the document was—coincidentally—in Grand Rapids speaking at Grand Valley State University.

Jeffrey Rosen was booked months ago to discuss “The Future of the Constitution” at the Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies. He said the impeachment inquiry into the President’s behavior has many uncertainties, but he urges Americans to believe in the U.S. Constitution.

“Retain faith in the power of the Constitution to bind Americans,” he told the audience. “Despite all of our partisan disagreements, I am so encouraged when I talk about the Constitution around the country by how fervently both sides cleave to our founding ideals.”

To refresh their memories, everyone in the audience listening to Jeffrey Rosen was given a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution.

