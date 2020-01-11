x
Experts: Police brutality, racism pushing Black anxiety

A 24-year-old white neighbor eventually was arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation and other crimes.
Credit: AP
FILE - Candace Hall stands in front of graffiti written on her truck in front of her Warren, Mich., home on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Some experts say political and social unrest as well as the coronavirus pandemic has taken a disproportionate physical and financial tolls on Black people, resulting in increased anxiety levels among African Americans. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, File)

WARREN, Mich. — Some experts say police brutality, the coronavirus pandemic, and other issues around race have increased anxiety levels among African Americans. 

Suburban Detroit resident Eddie Hall says he was already on edge when racist graffiti was scrawled on his pickup and shots were fired into his home after his family placed a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window in September.

A 24-year-old white neighbor eventually was arrested and charged with ethnic intimidation and other crimes.

University of Michigan sociology professor Alford Young Jr. says the anxiety seems more pronounced among Black professionals, who feel frustrated that these kinds of issues are still surfacing. 

