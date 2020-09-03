WYOMING, Mich. — An event this month is meant to help create opportunities for those in our community who may not have as many of them as others.

The event, held on March 12 at the Kent District Library in Wyoming, will focus on helping people who have aged out of the school system find another meaningful way to occupy their time. It's called Exploring Beyond26.

The nonprofit Beyond26 works to provide career experience for disabled people who have aged out of the school system when they turn 26. In just two years, the organization has helped find employment and volunteer opportunities for 30 people over the age of 18. They have had a variety of disabilities ranging from Down Syndrome to post traumatic stress disorder.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the Exploring Beyond26 event. Everything kicks off a 5 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

Local employers, businesses or agencies in need to volunteers, people looking for jobs, and anyone else interested in the organization are encouraged to attend.

Beyond26

