Expungement fair coming to Grand Rapids in April

Experts will work with attendees to file for expungement, as well as help with job interview skills and resume building.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Public Accountability (OPA) will be hosting an expungement fair Saturday, April 2.

Effective in April 2021, the Clean Slate Law allows Michiganders to expunge eligible criminal records. The law will enact automatic expungement in 2023.

At the Clean Slate GR Expungement Fair, experts will work with attendees to file for expungement with the state. In addition, attendees can receive help with job interviews, resume reviews and accessing community resources.

“I am excited to work in partnership with community to help ensure that Grand Rapidians have access to obtaining a clean slate," said director of oversight and public accountability Brandon Davis. "This expungement program is one of the restorative justice efforts that OPA is implementing to advance equity and justice in our criminal justice and public safety systems. This will make a positive impact on the lives of members of our community, and that is what this work is all about.”

The Clean Slate Law allows three felonies to be expunged in a person's lifetime, with no limits on misdemeanors. After seven years, applications are permitted to expunge felonies, and a waiting period of three years is in place for misdemeanors.

"Criminal records can impact every part of a person's life. The record can negatively impact career advancement, fair housing and insurance rates, access to student loans," said OPA lead oversight specialist Christin Johnson. "That weight of carrying any type of criminal background around 10, 15 or even 20 years after you've served your sentence can be just as or more burdensome.”

For more information on the Clean Slate Law and expungement eligibility, click here.

The fair will be held at the Center for Community Transformation from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending should preregister here. The website also includes event details, expungement information and requirements for eligibility. Volunteers can sign up as well. Preregistration closes March 28.

