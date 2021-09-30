Expungement fair headed to Muskegon, helping to give second chances

The Black and Brown Cannabis Guild is helping people with the daunting task of getting their records cleared by providing a variety of resources at the fair.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Though Michigan's clean slate law is already in effect, for some people trying to get their record clear, the process can be intimidating.

An expungement fair is headed to Muskegon on Friday, to help people get their second chance. The Black and Brown Cannabis Guild is helping people with the daunting task of getting their records cleared by providing a variety of resources at the fair.

The fair kicked off in Flint last Saturday and will make its way to Muskegon on Friday. The executive director of BBCG, Denavvia Mojet, said the fairs have been very successful thus far.

Mojet said the goal is to give people the opportunity to get old offenses off their records that are hindering them from things like better employment opportunities and housing.

At the fair, they are providing free attorneys, notaries, fingerprinting and background checks. Mojet said this is being done to help give a person a clean slate.

"During the resource fair, you have this nice intersection of legal support which is free to the attendees," Mojet said. "And also, resources that they may need. We provide employment opportunities. We typically provide staffing agencies that are felon-friendly. We try to gear all of the resources towards some of the barriers that you experience when you have convictions."

Mojet said the most important thing attendees should remember is to bring their valid photo ID. She said it is so much harder to start the process without it. Also, she said to bring all paperwork you have and if you tried to get something expunged in the past, bring that information with you as well.

