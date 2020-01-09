Extension for driver’s license, ID, vehicle renewal expires Sept. 30

With the deadline only 30 days away, those who haven’t completed their renewals are encouraged to do so immediately.

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) is reminding Michiganders today that the driver’s license, state ID and vehicle renewal extension will soon expire.

The extension is set to expire Sept. 30, giving those with a state ID, driver’s license or vehicle registration with expirations between March 1 and Sept. 30 a limited time to complete their renewals.

With the deadline only 30 days away, those who haven’t completed their renewals are encouraged to do so immediately.

MDOS will have expand Secretary of State branch office hours to accommodate driver’s license and state ID renewals.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to address customer needs during the pandemic, we have expanded our branch hours and added a number of appointments to ensure everyone who needs to is able to renew their driver’s license or ID ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “There are still many available appointments, and anyone who has not handled their renewals is encouraged to do so immediately.”

Appointments for driver’s licenses and state IDs are available from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 30. Appointments can be made on the state website or by calling 888-767-6424. Many of these renewals can also be done online.

Vehicle registration and tab renewals can be completed online, by mail or at one of the 121 self-serves stations across the state. To renew at a self-service kiosk station, drivers need their license plate number and the last four digits of their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or the renewal notice mailed to them by MDOS.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.