'Extremely frustrating': Vehicle thefts and break-ins on pace to more than double in Kent County this year

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Less than two weeks into the new year, and already there's been a rash of car thefts and break-ins.

As of January 11, 2023, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says there have already been 26 stolen cars to date, along with 34 larcenies from cars.

"If this were to continue through the remainder of the year, there would be a significant increase in comparison to last year," says Undersheriff Chuck DeWitt.

Significant is the right word, with last year's total of 471 larcenies on pace to be shattered with more than 1,000 this year if this pace continues.

"It is extremely frustrating," says DeWitt, who says those break-ins are happening at all times.

"Even as we talk right now, we have an active investigation going on," he says. "Because there was a car that was broken into about ten o'clock this morning."

That break-in happened on East Paris Avenue, with two suspects described as young males leaving the scene in an SUV. The KCSO is still looking for them.

So what makes your car more susceptible to a break-in? Location is a part of it, with specific areas where people leave cars for extended time seen as targets.

"Workout facilities, retirement homes, medical facilities, that kind of thing," says DeWitt.

Officers say you shouldn't leave things sitting out either.

"They're looking and specifically targeting vehicles where they see something that may have value to it," says DeWitt.

Even if it has no value, a thief won't know that from just looking, so putting things in your trunk or glove box can help keep your vehicle safe.

"They just assume grab it and figure it out later," says Dewitt.

