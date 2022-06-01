City of Grand Rapids opens accessible canoe, kayak launch at Riverside Park

The dock is open to the public during normal park hours, daily from dawn to dusk.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has opened its first ever launch for accessible canoes and kayaks for people of all abilities to enjoy this summer.

You can access the EZ launch at Riverside Park lagoon located at 2001 Monroe Avenue NE. The dock is open to the public during normal park hours, daily from dawn to dusk.

A $150,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was able to make the project possible, in addition to $80,000 from the city's park millage fund.

Parks and Recreation director David Marquardt says the new accessible launch is a part of ta bigger restoration project by the city called "River For All."

“Canoeing and kayaking is ranked among the top recreational activities for Grand Rapids residents, and this important project makes paddling activities more accessible to our entire community,” Marquardt said.

Along with the opening of the EZ launch, the city has made some other improvements along the Grand River for the summer season.

Those improvements include:

Replacing the existing portable bathroom near the parking lock with one that is accessible

Providing more handicap parking spaces

To help create a “barrier-free” access, they will add an 8-foot wide pathway from the parking lot

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department have also planned to introduce summer kayaking programs to help with the launch point at the new dock.

Family Paddle Night is from 5–8 p.m. on June 24, July 26 and Aug. 29. With this 20-minute session, there will be a kayaking demonstration at the lagoon during Food Truck Fridays. Registration is not provided, and please come light, as kayaks, paddles, and lifejackets will be provided.

Guided Kayaking Adventures is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Sept. 17 with 2-hour sessions that will cost $30 for residents, and $40 for nonresidents upon registration. Like stated above, all necessary supplies and instruction will be provided at the sight. Anyone is welcome if age 18 or older, as well as any skill level.

You can sign up for those programs and more here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.