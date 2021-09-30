'Fall in Love' with Downtown Holland, and you could win up to $1,000

To enter the grand prize giveaway, a customer must make at least ten qualifying purchases by Nov. 1st.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A popular promotion is coming back to Downtown Holland starting Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 31.

It's called the "Fall in Love" event.

During this promotion, downtown shoppers can pick up or download the "Fall in Love" passport, which includes close to 40 of Downtown Holland's shopping and dining options. Customers will get their passport stamped at each business they visit and then be entered to win a grand prize giveaway.

When you make ten qualifying purchases and submit your stamped passport by Monday, Nov. 1, you’ll be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing for a gift card bundle to Downtown Holland valued at $1,000. The bundle includes a $25 gift card to each of the shops and restaurants participating in the promotion. One random runner up will win a $50 gift card to any Downtown Holland business of their choice.

To enter the grand prize giveaway, a customer must make at least ten qualifying purchases at participating businesses and have their passports stamped accordingly, then submit their completed passport to the Downtown Holland office by Monday, Nov. 1. Passports can be scanned and emailed to downtown@cityofholland.com or dropped off at the drop boxes outside the Downtown Holland office in the Holland Civic Center Place at 150 West 8th Street.

Completed passports received by Nov. 1 will be entered into the grand prize drawing to receive a gift card bundle to participating businesses valued at $1,000. One runner-up with also be selected to win a $50 gift card to the Downtown Holland business of their choice. Full contest rules and regulations can be found on the "Fall in Love" Shopping and Dining Passport.

