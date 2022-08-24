Fall color tour | Aquinas College offers guided tree tours

During the month of October, you can take a guided tour of all of the fall colors on the 117-acre campus.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's nothing like fall in West Michigan and with the cooler temperatures, comes scenic views all across the state.

Aquinas College in Grand Rapids offers a unique way to take in all of the fall foliage.

They offer tours around their 117-acre campus where you can get a glimpse of the 93 different species of trees. We're told 43 of them are native to Michigan.

"That's one of the unique things about Aquinas College. We're right here in the middle of Grand Rapids. We basically got our own little wooded forest right here in the middle of the city. And when people come and do a tour of the campus, they can't believe the landscape that we have here. And of course, all the trees and the setting that we've got here, it's really a big surprise," Ryan Wendt of Aquinas College said.

You'll need to sign up by emailing leaftour@aquinas.edu ahead of time to schedule.

The school plans to add one tree species every single year that is native to Michigan.

You can visit Aquinas College's website here for more details.

