Fallen Paw Paw firefighter identified as husband, father

The Paw Paw Fire Dept. is mourning the loss of one of their own. Authorities said the firefighter came into contact with a downed power line Wednesday.

PAW PAW, Mich — Van Buren County was one of the hardest-hit counties in West Michigan as the wintry mix of sleet and ice blanketed the area. A Paw Paw firefighter died overnight after coming into contact with a downed power line.

The firefighter has been identified as Ethan Quillen, a husband and father of one who had been volunteering at the Paw Paw Fire Department since 2019.

The incident happened around 5:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 42000 block of 30th Street in Almena Township.

Flags are being flown at half-staff and there is now a memorial out in front of the Paw Paw Fire Department.

It includes flowers, a hat, and a pack of cigarettes for the firefighter who will clearly be missed by his fellow first responders.

"On behalf of the Paw Paw Fire Department, it is with a heavy heart that they lost one of their own tonight on a tragic incident, no fault of the Fire Fighter. The Department is asking at this time that you give them time to deal with this tragedy, and at a later date and time more information will be available. They would also ask that you respect the family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this time while they are mourning the loss. Please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers at this time. Thank you for respecting their wishes," the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy said in a statement that an investigation into the incident is underway. It’s unconfirmed if the line was a Consumers Energy power line.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of this firefighter's passing," he said. "Extreme weather events like this are difficult for numerous reasons, but few are more important than the risk many first responders and line workers take with their lives in service of their community. Our internal investigation process has begun, and we are continuing to prioritize the safety of our customers, our crews and local partners like police and fire units as we work to mitigate dangers and restore power. Our hearts go out to this person's family."

Meanwhile, the community is extending thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and fellow firefighters of a fallen hero this afternoon.

As the ongoing freezing rain, sleet and snow builds up across the state, officials are recommending extreme caution on the roads and around your home.

People are urged to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines at all times.

Crews are currently assessing damage in the region. Consumers Energy released these safety tips to keep in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Customers should call 211 if they are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community, including warming centers. 211 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

