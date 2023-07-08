Families in Grant protest against the school board, health center closure

Community members protested against the school board's decision to cut ties with Family Health Care, closing the Child and Adolescent Health Center.

GRANT, Mich. — Over 100 Grant residents protested against the decision by the Grant School Board to shut down the Child and Adolescent Health center located in Grant Middle School Saturday afternoon.

Those protesting were not just against the decision to close the health center, but are also protesting for new leadership in the school board, as they say the current board is not acting in the best interest of the community.

"I hope that this will show the school board members that the majority of the community does not want them to make decisions for our school anymore. We we want them to be removed. We would like new school board members in place that have the best interests of our students in mind, because it's quite obvious that these four board members do not," said organizer Megan Wirts, when asked what she hoped to see as a result of today's protest.

Protestors first gathered on the corner of M-37 and Main Street in Grant at 11 a.m., across the street from a restaurant owned by board member Sabrina Veltkamp. According to official minutes from the June 19 board meeting, Veltkamp supported the motion by board member Rachal Gort to end the school’s partnership with Family Health Care.

Those participating then marched to a local supermarket, where they held signs supporting the health center and demanding the removal of the four board members who voted to end the partnership.

"In Newaygo County, there is no public transportation. And myself, being an individual who does not have the ability to drive, I really, truly understand the barrier that that presents for some people in our community. And so, having a center like this in the school really can help alleviate that barrier for those that may be facing it," said Stephanie Deible, a resident of Grant for over 30 years, who relies on a wheelchair.

Various speakers took the mic, reiterating the concerns for losing what supporters of the health center describe as a vital resource for access to health care in their rural community, and the consequences it will have for families with limited health care options, along with testimonies from those who have been able to access care due to the health center.

Rob Schuitema, the lone board member to vote against the motion, spoke against what he describes as rumors influencing the board’s decision.

"All that I'm hearing is 'well, I heard this, well so-and-so told me that, well do you know what I heard there?' That's not how we make decisions, we make decisions on facts. And the facts are those health centers saves lives."

Yuridia Cortez, spoke on how closing to health center was impact those from the areas Latino community, as the health center accepts all patients regardless of healthcare status.

"There's a lot of people from Florida, migrant workers, that come here with families. In order to change insurances, it takes them quite a few months. And if they want to get them into the school, they need, you know, all vaccines and other stuff. If they want to play sports, so by them not having insurance, it will be a big impact," she said.

Board member Sabrina Veltkamp declined to comment. Concerns regarding security and costs were cited as the main reasons for the school board’s decision.

Those at the protest urge the public to attend the next board meeting on Monday, July 10, which will be held in the Fine Arts Center.

