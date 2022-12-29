Family builds snowman in Jenison standing at 16 feet

The Kinde's tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they had to use a six, eight and 12 foot extension ladder to complete the snowman.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A family in Jenison made the most of all the snow West Michigan has gotten this past week by making a snowman that stands at 16 feet.

Daniel and Linda Kinde say it's been an annual tradition for 15 years at their home on Baldwin street in Jenison.

The couple says they started building it yesterday afternoon and finished this morning.

The Kinde's tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they had to use a six, eight and 12 foot extension ladder to complete the snowman.

They hope they can bring a smile anyone passing by as the holiday season soon comes to an end, as the snowman is located on Baldwin Street between Henry and Steele Avenue.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.