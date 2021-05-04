Family Child Care Home License suspended in Grand Rapids

LARA’s actions resulted from an April 28, 2021 complaint investigation at the family child care home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the family child home license of Melanie Williams, located at 319 South Green Meadow Street in Grand Rapids.

Effective April 30, the summary suspension order prohibits Williams from operating a family child care home at any location or address. Williams may not accept children for care, and she is required to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended.

LARA’s actions resulted from an April 28, 2021 complaint investigation at the family child care home. The investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules, including but not limited to the following:

Concerns with care and supervision

Caregiver suitability and conduciveness to the welfare of children

Ratio of caregivers to children

Failure to provide truthful and accurate information during the investigation.

Since LARA has summarily suspended the license, an administrative hearing will be scheduled before an administrative law judge with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.