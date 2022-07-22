Family Dollar recalls more than 430 products that were stored at improper temperatures

The list of products include pain relievers, mouthwash, soap and hand sanitizer.

PHOENIX — Family Dollar has voluntarily recalled more than 430 products due to the items being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.

The list of recalled products includes cough syrup, hand sanitizer, and sunscreen shipped to the stores on or around May 1, 2022, through June 10, 2022, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said their affected retail stores were notified and asked to discontinue the sale of any affected product. Customers that have bought these items may return them to the store where they were bought without a receipt.

Click here for the full list of recalled products.

