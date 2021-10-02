Family, friends mourn medical assistant killed in Buffalo clinic shooting

Those who knew her are struggling with the loss of Lindsay Overbay, who they say "absolutely lived and breathed for her children."

BUFFALO, Minn. — A medical assistant known for her devotion to her children has been identified by family members as the person who died after being shot Tuesday at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo.

Lindsay Overbay was one of five people who suffered bullet wounds when a 67-year-old man known to local law enforcement allegedly walked into the clinic and opened fire. Her family confirms the 37-year-old Overbay died of her injuries. One person was treated at a hospital and released, while three others are currently being cared for at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. One of those people is reported in critical condition.

One of Lindsay's close friends, Naiya Stubbe, started a GoFundMe account to support her husband and two children as they try to regroup and move ahead without her.

"She was the best person in the world... she was the best mother, she had the best heart, I mean there’s just so much good about her, I don’t understand any of this," Stubbe told KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff. "She could light up a room, she had this amazing laugh, everyone knows Lindsay’s laugh. Like you be in another room and be like 'oh, Lindsay’s here you know,' like you just knew it was her."

Stubbe spoke for Lindsay's family, thanking the surgeons at Allina Hospital in Buffalo and Hennepin County Health Care for doing all they could to save her life. She also sent thoughts to the families of the others who were shot while trying to help others.

Most importantly, Stubbe emphasized, while Overbay had "a million" friends, her children were the laser focus of her life. She says Lindsay was attending college when she wasn't working, to make a better future for her son and daughter.

"An important part of Lindsay’s legacy is that she absolutely lived and breathed for her children. Everything she ever did was for her children. I want Lindsay to always be remembered as the most amazing mother, the best of friends... she was my best friend."

"I love you Lindsay and I’m just so sorry this ever happened to you," Stubbe added. "Thank you for always being there, being a great person.. you’re always going to be a part of me."

If you'd like to donate to the fund to help Lindsay's children and husband, visit their GoFundMe site.