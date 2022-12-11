Grand Haven ice-cream shop named best in the country

Each flavor is tested in six qualities such as flavor, texture, color and more at the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention.

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan — A Grand Haven ice cream shop is getting some major attention after winning several national awards.

Sweet Temptations traveled to Texas last week for the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention.

The lakeshore ice cream shop brought home two blue ribbons, which is the highest given out. One blue ribbon was for their Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, and another for their Dark Decadence. They also won a red ribbon for their Chocolate Ice Cream.

"We've always thought we've made pretty good ice cream, and our customers have told us we make good ice cream, but to take that jump into now knowing we make really great ice cream, just kind of makes us feel a little bit better about what we do," said Kelly Larson, Owner of Sweet Temptations, "and we're so grateful."

Every year hundreds of ice cream business owners and those looking to get into the frozen dessert business, travel across the country to attend the largest ice cream retailers' event in the USA at the North American Ice Cream Association's Annual Convention.

Each flavor is tested in six qualities such as flavor, texture, color and more. The Association only awarded five blue ribbons in the Vanilla category this year and Sweet Temptations was one of the recipients!

"Being a small-town family business, and me as a second-generation at Sweet Temptations, I'm just lucky," Larson said. "I have the best job in the world."

One of Sweet Temptations' employees, Anna Corgan, was recognized with a $2,500 scholarship. Awards are based on a personal statement, academic achievement, and financial need.

Sweet Temptations owner, Kelly Larson, was also recognized as a speaker at several seminars, including a First Timer's Boot camp, Growing Your Sales, How to Make Waffle Cones and Rapid Fire Business Hacks.

Sweet Temptations main location at 621 Miller Dr. is open all-year round. You can also get their ice cream at other seasonal places like Temptations at Chinook Pier and The Front Porch in Spring Lake.

