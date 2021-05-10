Family: Man who saved girl dies weeks after house explosion in Marshall

Family members say Dustin Boggess rushed back into the Marshall home to rescue a 2-year-old child during the April 12 incident.

MARSHALL, Michigan — A man has died, weeks after he was among eight people who were injured in an explosion and fire at a southern Michigan home.

Family members say Dustin Boggess rushed back into the Marshall home to rescue a 2-year-old child during the April 12 incident. Boggess died Friday. A 27-year-old woman remains at University of Michigan hospital, and the girl is at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A cousin, Ashley Johnson, says Boggess would rush in again “in a heartbeat,” even if he knew he would lose his life.

The explosion has been linked to natural gas.

