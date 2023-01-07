Family of 4 killed in Lee Twp. murder-suicide

Authorities say the family included a husband, wife and two daughters.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A family of four is dead after what the Allegan County Sheriff's Office is calling a murder-suicide in Lee Township Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on 54th Street near Pullman, after someone called 911 when checking on a family and received no response at the door.

The man told authorities that after looking through windows, he saw one of his nieces in a bedroom on the bottom floor of the two story home.

First responders found 34-year-old Roger Kyle Hagger, 35-year-old Cindy Clouse, a 13-year-old and 10-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Hagger shot himself after shooting his family. They say the official cause of death is yet to be determined.

As the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call 268-673-0500 or Silent Observer.

