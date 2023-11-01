Family, friends of Kane Coronado still looking for answers 2 months after shooting

Kane Coronado was shot and killed off of Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming on Nov. 1. Now, police are releasing the description of a vehicle they would like to find.

WYOMING, Mich. — It's been over two months since the Nov. 1 shooting of Kane Coronado in Wyoming.

For Tonya Fugeson, she's frustrated there are still no answers on who killed her grandson.

Thanksgiving and Christmas, she says, were difficult.

"Everybody is still, you know, hurting and still wondering, all of it," said Ferguson.

Police say Coronado was riding his bike through Indian Mounds in Wyoming around 3 in the afternoon leading up to the shooting.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety came out with some new information. Investigators are now looking for a gray or silver Chevy Cavalier from 2000 to 2005 that they say was around the area the time of the shooting.

The new information gives Furgeson hope they'll find those responsible for her grandson's death.

"We need to get justice for Kane. If we don't do it, who's going to do it?"

In a message to whoever took her grandson's life, Furgeson said they took away someone special.

"Not only from our family, but his friends, his brother, his cousin, you know, just everybody," said Ferguson. "They took him from us and we have no clue why."

