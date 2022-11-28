'Hey, Ray': Family of missing Wyoming man asks community to talk to him if seen

A surveillance video from a gas station could possibly show Tarasiewicz hours after he went missing.

WYOMING, Mich. — A week after a Wyoming man went missing, his family continues the search for him. Ray Tarasiewicz, 69, went missing on Monday, Nov. 21.

According to Ray's daughter, Amanda McCarty, the best way to help find her father is with two words.

"Hey, Ray," she says.

The best lead the family has gotten so far is a surveillance video showed to McCarty by police. The video comes from the Shell gas station at 44th Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW. It was taken the day Tarasiewicz went missing. McCarty believes it shows her father walking into the gas station to play Keno before leaving headed east towards Division Avenue.

"I'm 95% certain it's him," says McCarty.

That gas station is a location Ray's daughter says he would often visit.

"He definitely had his gas stations that he would walk to," says McCarty. "Shell, JNH and Speedway. All within, you know, a mile from his home."

McCarty says he's now been off his medication for a week, and is likely disoriented.

Those two words, "hey, Ray", could help bring him back.

"Please say, hey, Ray, and stay with him and try to confirm if he responds," asks McCarty. "And call 911 if you do believe it's him."

Finding her dad is a mission for McCarty, as she just wants to see him back with his family..

"It would mean the world," she says. "It's the only thing I want."

"I love you, dad," says McCarty. "Caroline and Richie keep asking for you and keep asking where you are. They want their grandpa home. Please come home. I hope you're safe and I hope you see this."

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Ray is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300.

