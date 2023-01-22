Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:
"My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support, assistance, prayers and well wishes they've shown our way the past 60 days."
Ray went missing the morning of Nov. 21. His daughter says he was shoveling his driveway before he went missing, leaving behind his cell phone and jacket.
13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Amanda on Dec. 28, over a month after his disappearance, and she held back tears after spending two holidays without her dad.
"My children are still struggling with it too, and myself, so its been hard to put on a brave face at times with them," said Amanda in December.
On Friday afternoon, investigators with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety say the missing 68-year-old was found by someone looking for their dog in Kent County near Ivanrest Avenue and M-6, about three miles from his home.
The family is now receiving closure. Finishing her statement, Amanda said:
"In lieu of sending flowers, we kindly ask to make a charitable donation to any dog charity or rescue. Ray loved every dog he met and it's comforting to know a dog walker helped bring our family closure."
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.