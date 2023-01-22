Family of missing Wyoming man thankful for 'enormous support'

Ray Tarasiewicz was found about three miles away from his home in a semi-rural area in Kent County near Ivanrest and M-6.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amanda McCarty, the daughter of Ray Tarasiewicz, addresses the community support at the end of an almost two month search for her father in a statement, saying in-part quote:

"My family and I would like to thank West Michigan and beyond for the enormous support, assistance, prayers and well wishes they've shown our way the past 60 days."

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Amanda on Dec. 28, over a month after his disappearance, and she held back tears after spending two holidays without her dad.

"My children are still struggling with it too, and myself, so its been hard to put on a brave face at times with them," said Amanda in December.

The family is now receiving closure. Finishing her statement, Amanda said:

"In lieu of sending flowers, we kindly ask to make a charitable donation to any dog charity or rescue. Ray loved every dog he met and it's comforting to know a dog walker helped bring our family closure."

