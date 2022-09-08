Family of murder-suicide victims in Portage seek help for surviving children

A loved one says the three surviving children had to leave home with none of their belongings, saying they've essentially had to start life over.

PORTAGE, Mich. — The family of victims of a double murder-suicide is asking for help in supporting the children who survived the incident.

It happened last Tuesday in Portage. Police say 39-year-old Henry Bates killed his wife, 31-year-old Brianna Bates, and six-year-old daughter Zenzia, before taking his own life.

Zenzia's three siblings, aged 13, 11 and three, were able to get out of the home unharmed.

Now, Brianna's mother, Michelle Rolan, is asking for assistance from the community. She is working to raise money for her daughter and granddaughter's funeral expenses, as well as provide for the surviving children.

She says the three other children had to leave home with none of their belongings, saying they've essentially had to start life over.

"The CPS has stepped in and got them beds," says Rolan. "And they will be getting a backpack with school supplies and a few other things. So that was helpful."

Rolan is also taking the chance to speak out against domestic violence, which family members say was an issue in the home.

"If you know somebody that's in trouble, help them leave," says Rolan. "My daughter had been trying to leave for over a year. She was assaulted twice in the last year. He was arrested and released and charges were dropped. And this is the end result. She's gone and one of her children are gone."

The GoFundMe to help support the children can be found by clicking here.

