'We're with you': Family of West MI athlete who collapsed on court stands by Hamlin

Wes Leonard died in 2011 after an enlarged heart caused him to go into cardiac arrest following a basketball game. His family continues to fight for action.

HOLLAND, Mich — One family in West Michigan shares a similar experience to the the family of Damar Hamlin, who collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during an NFL game.

In 2011, 16-year-old Fennville High School student Wes Leonard died after an enlarged heart caused him to go into cardiac arrest after making a game-winning shot in a basketball game. Eleven years later, Leonard's family continues to fight for AEDs and CPR training in schools across the state.

"We're going to try to strive that nobody else has to lose a child or a family member if they're at a school," says Jocelyn Leonard, Wes's mother.

She launched the Wes Leonard Heart Team soon after he died. Their goal is to bring an AED into every school in the state.

"We want to make a difference," she says.

And make a difference they have, with more than 500 AEDs donated and legislation changed from their efforts.

"We have laws in Michigan that if schools have AEDs, they have to maintain them," says Leonard. "You now have to have a medical emergency response team in place at your school."

The Michigan High School Athletic Association started requiring varsity coaches to be CPR-certified in 2015.

"Beginning of this school year, 2022-23, that requirement was expanded to include the head coaches at the junior varsity and freshman levels in high school, as well," says Geoff Kimmerly of the MHSAA.

While AED training isn't required, it is encouraged.

"Almost all of these CPR trainings include AED training, as well," says Kimmerly.

Leonard says training is hardly even needed, as the AED itself walks you through every step necessary.

"If it's needed, it'll say 'shock needed, back up', and it'll count down, three, two, one, and it will automatically give the shock," says Leonard.

While her work is being done here in Michigan, Leonard's heart is currently with the family of Damar Hamlin.

"We know what you've been through and are going through," says Leonard. "We're with you and behind you."

The Wes Leonard Heart Team hopes to see the Michigan legislature provide AEDs for all schools in the state. They also provide CPR training classes. If you would like to sign up for one, click here.

