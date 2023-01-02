'I cried during that video': Muskegon family paid $1,400 in vet bills after adoption from Cober's Canines

Barbara VanBogelen paid $250 for her dog Annabelle in 2019. She would end up paying hundreds of dollars more after Annabelle tested positive for heartworm.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Barbara VanBogelen of Muskegon reacted to the Norton Shores Police Department video showing 78 dogs being rescued from Cober's Canines in Muskegon County with sorrow.

"I cried during that video," said VanBogelen. "Watching that video, I cried. Those poor animals."

Knowing that her dog, Annabelle, came from Lisa Cober who ran the rescue, is heartbreaking to her.

"First thing I thought was 'oh my God, somebody finally nailed her,'" said VanBogelen.

VanBogelen adopted Annabelle in July of 2019 on a Friday from Cober's Canines. Meeting the rescue, like other victims, at Petsmart.

Getting Annabelle home after paying the $225 adoption fee, VanBogelen started to get the sense that something was wrong with her new pet.

"She stunk terrible. Getting closer to her, the only way that I could explain what that dog's breath was like, was like somebody opening a septic tank when it's needing to be pumped," said VanBogelen.

Then, more problems.

"Noticed every time she went out to use the bathroom, her bowel movements where snotty, slimy, every time she went out it just kind of ran out of her," said VanBogelen.

By Monday, VanBogelen said, it was time to get Annabelle checked out by the vet.

"Dr. Corbitt, who was with Fruitport Animal Hospital, called me the next morning and also informed me that she was heartworm positive, she was Giardia positive, and she was full of hookworms," said VanBogelen.

VanBogelen also added she spent $1,412 on heartworm treatment and other medical bills for her dog.

What upsets her?

In a packet that's dated November of 2016, VanBogelen said it states that all of Cober's Canines dogs are microchipped and they have a heartworm test.

However, VanBogelen said she called the original hospital that treated Annabelle before Cober's took possession of her.

"I have a letter signed by that vet that there was absolutely no heartworm test performed at any emergency vet," said VanBogelen. "That's not what they do."

Now Annabelle is fine, but it was a long road to get to that point.

"When I went I made that commitment when I said I want and I signed that dog's mind," said VanBogelen. "It's no different than having your child. "

