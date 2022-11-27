'Hoping that it won't happen to me again': Family reacts to aftermath of Wyoming 'bullying' incident

Liam Birman was cut on the face and neck with scissors at the beginning of November. Now, his parents are pushing for more to be done on bullying in the district.

WYOMING, Michigan — Liam Birman, a 12-year-old Wyoming Intermediate School student who, his parents said, was cut in the face with a pair of scissors during a fight, is now back in school.

"I'm anxious because I don't know if it's going to happen to me again," said Birman. "So I'm just hoping that it won't happen to me again."

Birman was suspended for five days following the Nov. 1 fight between himself and two boys, his parents said, that have been bullying him for the past two years.

Danyle Nevius, Birmans mother, said after our story aired in mid-November that parents and others have reached out in support.

"We've got a couple of people on my Facebook that reached out that we actually know and were like 'hey we didn't know what was going on with Liam, we're going through the same thing with our kid,' or Nextdoor or on Facebook that they're experiencing the same thing, but it's not just a Wyoming issue, it's going on everywhere," said Nevius.

13 ON YOUR SIDE also reached out to the Wyoming School Board of Education President Lisa Manley, who sent us this statement that read in part quote:

"Wyoming Public Schools cares deeply about our scholars and is committed to preparing them for success now and beyond high school. This includes, but is not limited to, education, problem-solving, conflict resolution, and mental health. As we prepare them for a world of diversity, differences, and change, we appreciate our partnership with parents, community members, and outside resources who share our vision for a safe, inclusive, and positive learning environment. Over the past couple of weeks, we have had solution-focused, encouraging conversations with parents who are committed to increasing parental involvement and support of our policies, while also encouraging additional parents to walk alongside us. We encourage parents to reach out to their building principal and/or Superintendent Hoekstra with any specifics regarding their child's school experience."

During the next school board meeting on Dec. 12, Nevius said she'll be speaking about her family's experiences with bullying in the district.

She hopes more families will speak up as well.

"I think that there are more out that care, and without the support of everyone and without everyone standing up and telling the school board this is a problem, it just looks like a couple of ticked off parents so I think the more, the merrier and the more we have the more seriously this issue is going to be taken," said Nevius.

