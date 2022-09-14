'Full of life': Family remembers 18-year-old killed in Grand Rapids crash as constant source of joy

616 West, a store where Briana's brother works, is raising money for her family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a rollover crash on Sunday, 18-year-old Briana Corlew, has died from her injuries. Her family says she will be sorely missed.

"Full of life," says Barbara Corlew, Briana's mother. "Always messing around, making faces."

Simply put, a joy to be around. That's how any member of the Corlew family would define Briana.

"It just feels like that spot in my heart will never be the same anymore," says Trevor Corlew, Briana's brother.

The two were close in age. Despite being younger, Trevor took on the big brother role.

"They used to always call us twins," he says. "If people were picking on her, I'd be there and I'd stand up for her. It's just, like, I can't be there no more."

It's something he says Briana would do for him too, when she wasn't loudly listening to music she loved.

"Every time she'd pull up in front of the house, she'd just be jamming to a song," Trevor recalls.

Another of Briana's brothers, Cam, worked at 616 West. The store's owner, Dowan Mansfield, is raising money for the family.

"We just do whatever it is we can do to make things easier for them," says Mansfield.

Having lost someone close to himself in the past, Mansfield knows the struggle of moving forward.

"They have to cope with life after this," he says.

A jar asking for donations for Briana's family was place at the register. That jar quickly turned into two after filling rapidly with cash.

Trevor believes the community support shows how much his sister touched everyone she met.

"Nobody's ever going to be just like her ever again," says Trevor.

If they had a last chance to talk, her family would want Briana to know one thing.

"Just one more time, tell her I love her," says Barbara.

616 West has also set up a GoFundMe for the family if you're unable to make it into the store. To donate, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.