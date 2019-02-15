GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — His family says the arrest of the man who may have led the attack is a beginning, but several others were also involved in a beating that killed a Grand Rapids man last week.

Around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 8, his mother and sisters say Frederick Jewell,34, and a cousin stopped to get gas at the BP station on the corner of Hall St. SW & Division Ave. in Grand Rapids.

When Jewell went in to pre-pay they say he was attacked, robbed and beaten by a group of men in the store. He died from the injuries three days later.

Police have charged Tahari Lamont-Greg Brags, 23, with the murder, but the victim’s family says others in the gas station should also face prosecution.

RELATED: Arrest made in Grand Rapids gas station homicide

“I understand they got the main one,” says Frederick’s mother Blondina Jewell. "But they were all on my son so they all need to be accountable for what they did to my son.”

“Everyone that was involved that laid a hand on that man should be convicted,” adds his sister Yolanda Johnson.

The family says store surveillance cameras recorded the attack and should help identify additional suspects.

They say Frederick Jewell was on parole after serving a sentence for drug dealing, but they say he had a job and was looking forward to the birth of a son in July.

“I know my brother,” says sister Shakell Mitchell. “He didn’t go looking for trouble. He was never like that. He was about his kids and his family.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.