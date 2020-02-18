WALKER, Mich. — Daniel Sutherlin immediately drove from Atlanta to Grand Rapids when he heard the news.

"There is nothing that would stop me from being by the bedside of my sister especially given the horrific, gruesome details of what we found out with this case," said Sutherlin.

Those details involve his 23-year-old little sister Samantha Sutherlin and 24-year-old Eric Anthony Alvarez.

"No they did not know each other. It was literally started from what I hear a road rage incident that turned into—into what happened," said Sutherlin.

On Thursday, Feb. 13 that road rage incident turned into an altercation in the Starbucks parking lot off Alpine Avenue.

"All I know is it ended with this man getting out of his car and body slamming my sister into the pavement," said Sutherlin.

Samantha suffered a traumatic brain injury and remains in the hospital, according to a GoFundMe page which is set up to cover medical bills.

"One of the most horrific things I've ever had to see. To see your baby sister laying in a hospital bed with all the tubes hooked up to her is very difficult to withstand," said Sutherlin.

Alvarez is now facing multiple charges including assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm.

"If it were up to me the dude would never see another day as a free man in the world. He would never get the chance of freedom ever again," said Sutherlin.

Samantha is showing some signs of movement but it will be a very long road to recovery. She is the mother of two young children.

Alvarez is being held at the Kent County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

