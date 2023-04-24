Farmers preparing for possible frost this week

Aaron Roth, owner of Railside Orchards in Lowell, said they are preparing for potential frosts this week that could impact their crop.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOWELL, Mich. — Despite having a week of summer-like temperatures this month, winter is hanging around in West Michigan. Temperatures are sitting below seasonable averages—which are usually about 61 degrees—and causing concerns for local fruit farmers, especially apple farmers.

Aaron Roth, owner of Railside Orchards in Lowell, said they are preparing for possible frosts and freezes this week that could impact their crops.

Roth said orchard staff watch for the temperature to dip below 28 degrees. Orchards regularly use fans to pull warmer air toward the trees when springtime temperatures are low. Orchards will also burn piles of brush to help control the frost by the trees.

"We just try to raise the temperature of the orchard by a degree or two," Roth said. "One degree can make a difference of having a crop or not having a crop in those low areas."

Roth said some trees are in the tight cluster phase while others are in the pink phase. This impacts how easily crops are damaged by low temperatures.

According to Michigan State University, apple trees in the tight cluster phase have a 10% kill rate at 27 degrees and a 90% kill rate at 21 degrees. Trees in the first pink phase have a 10% kill rate at 28 degrees and a 90% kill rate at 24 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to be in the danger zone for frost and freeze conditions from Monday morning through Thursday morning.

Roth said there is still a ways to go until the orchard staff feels comfortable with the low temperatures.

"Once we get past Mother's Day, bloom's done, we feel a lot safer," he said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.