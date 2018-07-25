Some West Michigan farmers tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE they are happy to hear the government will help them deal with the impact of tariffs.

The government is planning to give direct payments to farmers who produce soybeans, corn, and other crops, based on the size of their harvests this year. The government would also purchase surplus , which would be sent to food banks or other nutrition programs.

13 ON YOUR SIDE talked to Harley Sietsema a local pig and turkey farmer, who says he stands to lose a lot of money this year because China is retaliating against President Trump's tariffs.

"The trade agreements were poorly designed and the US has been suffering from unfair trade for many years," Harley Sietsema, Owner of Sietsema Farms. "So I do have to give credit for the administration attempting to resolve that and correct that, but its gonna be a difficult period in the interim, so these USDA funds will hopefully help us work our way through that."

The federal government is also planning to market American crops to new countries in an effort to make up for lost sales to nations involved in trade disputes with the U.S.

