Man, teen killed after car crashes into 2 Amish carts in Barry Co.

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A man and a teenager were killed Tuesday after a car crashed into two Amish sulky carts in Barry County.

The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on E Cloverdale Road in Maple Grove Township. Authorities say a Volkswagen Tiguan had been traveling westbound when it hit two westbound sulky carts that carried three people.

A 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

