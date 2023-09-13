x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man, teen killed after car crashes into 2 Amish carts in Barry Co.

A 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A man and a teenager were killed Tuesday after a car crashed into two Amish sulky carts in Barry County.

The crash happened around 7:17 p.m. on E Cloverdale Road in Maple Grove Township. Authorities say a Volkswagen Tiguan had been traveling westbound when it hit two westbound sulky carts that carried three people.

A 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on RokuAmazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone. 

More Videos

In Other News

Muskegon hosting several diaper drives to help up to 300 families as inflation rises

Before You Leave, Check This Out