1 killed, 4 injured in Bangor house fire

BANGOR, Mich. — One person was killed and four others injured in a house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the fire started around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Third Street. Responding crews found one person dead. Four other occupants of the home were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

This is the third major structure fire in Bangor since Saturday, according to authorities.

The cause has not been identified at this time. A medical examiner and state fire marshal have been requested to aid in the investigation.

