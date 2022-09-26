1 killed, 1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle Byron Twp. crash

The investigation is ongoing, and the findings will be given to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Byron Township.

Police say the crash happened Friday around 4 p.m. on 76th Street SW. A pickup truck had been slowing in preparation for a turn when a Jeep tried to pass the truck on the shoulder of the road.

The Jeep then swerved back onto the road and struck the pickup, which crossed the centerline and hit a Kia Forte traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 29-year-old Misty Rackow of Allendale, was killed. The 36-year-old Wyoming man driving the pickup was seriously injured.

The driver of the Jeep, a 36-year-old Byron Center man, was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation. The Kent County Sheriff's Office will send their findings to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.

