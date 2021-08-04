Fatal car crash connected to suspicious house fire in Kalamazoo

Robert Timothy Allen, 34, was killed in the car crash and was a resident of the house where the fire occurred, police say.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers from the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department have connected a suspicious house fire and fatal car crash that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Kalamazoo.

Officers and detectives from Kalamazoo Township are still actively investigating the incident and are being assisted by the Township of Kalamazoo Fire Department, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are asked to call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.

