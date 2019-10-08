MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 29-year-old motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a car on Friday evening in Muskegon.

The crash happened on Apple Avenue and Mill Iron Road at 5:46 p.m., according to the Muskegon Township Police Department.

The driver of the car pulled out from a parking lot and tried to cross all five lanes of Apple Road when the the car was hit by the motorcycle.

There were three people in the car, and they were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the motorcycle died at the hospital.

Names are being withheld until their family is notified.

A traffic reconstructionist and multiple police departments are investigating the crash.

