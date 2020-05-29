x
Fatal crash may have been caused by drugged driving

Police say a 63-year-old man was stopped at a red light when another vehicle crashed into him from behind.
Police believe drugs led to a deadly crash in Kent County Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 8:00 at the intersection of M-37 and 10 Mile Road in Alpine Township.

Police say a 63-year-old man was stopped at a red light when another vehicle crashed into him from behind.

That man was killed.

Police believe the driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man, may have been on drugs.

