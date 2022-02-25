Fatal crash Thursday night leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

The accident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night on Lincoln Lake Avenue just south of 16 Mile Road.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 32-year-old Edmore man was killed in a head on crash between two vehicles along Lincoln Lake Avenue just south of 16 Mile Road.

Kent County Sheriff Deputies responded to the accident around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

The 32-year-old man was driving northbound on Lincoln Lake Avenue when his vehicle struck a vehicle carrying two passengers traveling southbound.

A 55-year-old Rockford man was driving the vehicle southbound with a 77-year-old Rockford woman as his passenger. Both the occupants in the southbound vehicle sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Kent Count Sheriffs are still investigating the crash and have not issued any citations.

There are no known contributing factors to the crash at this time.

