Car vs. pedestrian crash kills 1 in Montcalm County

EDMORE, Mich — A man was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car in Montcalm County.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on M-46 near Neff Road. Police say a pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old man was traveling on M-46 when he went off the roadway and struck a 68-year-old man who was walking on the sidewalk.

After hitting the man, the truck drove into a pole barn. The driver was not injured but the pedestrian died on scene.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

