Welding workshop fire ends in fatality of 80-year-old man

Emergency responders said they arrived on scene and could hear explosions and noticed the roof was beginning to collapse as they got to work putting out the fire.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said an 80-year-old man from Stanwood was found dead in his welding workshop after a fire broke out.

Monday afternoon the Mecosta Twp. Fire Department responded to a structure fire after receiving multiple calls reporting heavy smoke at an address on Old State Road.

Multiple other fire departments responded as well, and they were informed that a person was possibly trapped inside the fire.

Emergency responders said they arrived on scene and could hear explosions and noticed the roof was beginning to collapse as they got to work putting out the fire.

They reported that they put the fire out quickly and began searching for the missing resident, they found him deceased.

The MCSO reported that further investigation showed that the man had been welding in his workshop when the fire broke out. They said he had mobility issues and was unable to escape the fire.

They also reported that the fire was determined to be accidental.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.