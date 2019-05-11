FRUITPORT, Mich. — Fruitport Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning.
According to police, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and E. Sternberg Road.
Both drivers were transported to Hackley Hospital after being extricated by emergency crews. One of the drivers, a 39-year-old Muskegon Heights woman, succumbed to her injuries.
The other driver is listed in stable condition at the hospital.
