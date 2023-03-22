61-year-old man killed after crashing car into tree in Holland

A 2019 Buick Enclave was traveling eastbound on 26th Street when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree in front of a home, police say.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Holland early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 26th Street and Columbia Avenue, according to authorities. A 2019 Buick Enclave, driven by a 61-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on 26th Street when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree in front of a home.

First responders attempted to treat the man's injuries, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Henry Bosscher, of Holland.

Investigators say Bosscher may have been experiencing a medical event, causing the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.

