2 children killed, 1 in critical condition after Holland Twp. crash

Police say an SUV veered off the road and rolled after hitting a curb. The vehicle landed in several feet of water, and the three children were trapped.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two children were killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Ottawa County Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened on James Street in Holland Township just after 11 a.m. Investigation showed that a white SUV was traveling west when it veered off the road and hit a curb. The vehicle rolled and landed in a pond with several feet of water.

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old Holland woman, was able to escape from the vehicle. Three children, ages 1, 3, and 4, were trapped inside the SUV.

Emergency personnel rescued the children and transported them to local hospitals, where two were pronounced dead. The third child is in critical condition, police say.

This crash remains under investigation. Police say all three children were in approved safety seats.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.