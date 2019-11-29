NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are looking into what caused a fatal house fire overnight Friday.

According to a release Michigan State Police, authorities got word of the fire at home on E. 128th Street in Ensley Township shortly after midnight.

When crews arrived on scene the house was engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually put out by Grant and Sand Lake fire departments.

Authorities located 59-year-old Rodolfo Quesada in home, he was the resident and only person inside. His identity was confirmed using fingerprinting technology.

The cause of the fire is not yet know and is under active investigation.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.