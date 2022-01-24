x
77-year-old man killed in Ionia Co. crash

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the semi truck that struck his vehicle was uninjured, police say.
A 77-year-old man was killed in a crash in Ionia County Monday morning.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Jordan Lake Road and David Highway. A Chevrolet Equinox was unable to stop at an intersection and was struck by a semi truck. 

The driver of the Equinox, a 77-year-old Ionia County man, was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation.

