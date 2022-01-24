77-year-old man killed in Ionia Co. crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed Monday morning in a crash in Ionia County.
Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at Jordan Lake Road and David Highway. A Chevrolet Equinox was unable to stop at an intersection and was struck by a semi truck.
The driver of the Equinox, a 77-year-old Ionia County man, was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the semi truck was uninjured.
This crash remains under investigation.
