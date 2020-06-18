1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle accident on south east side

The crash happened at Eastern Ave SE near Dickinson St SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a motorcycle accident on the city's south east side has left one person dead and one with serious injuries.

The crash involving two motorcycles happened at Eastern Avenue SE near Dickinson Street SE.

GRPD tweeted around 2:30 p.m. Thursday that they were responding to a serious accident and asked any travelers to avoid the area while Traffic Investigators were going to the scene.

No additional updates have been given at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

