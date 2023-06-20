Paw Paw man killed after crashing into truck while fleeing police on motorcycle

The motorcyclist hit a truck that was backing out of a driveway while fleeing from police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A Paw Paw man was killed while fleeing police in Van Buren County late Monday evening.

Michigan State Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on M-43 Highway in Arlington Township.

A 24-year-old Paw Paw man driving a motorcycle had been speeding on M-43 and was being pursued by a Bangor police officer. The driver then hit a Ford pickup that was backing out of a driveway.

The officer also crashed into the truck.

The Paw Paw man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old Kalamazoo woman, sustained minor injuries. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

M-43 was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup.

Police say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

