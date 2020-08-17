MSP: Woman killed in northern Kent County crash, 3 others in critical condition

The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 50-year-old White Cloud woman is dead after a crash in Solon Township Sunday, Michigan State Police said.

According to a press release, it happened around 10 p.m. on 17 Mile Road NE near Lime Lake Avenue NE.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevy Avalanche driven by a 35-year-old Sparta man was traveling west on 17 Mile Road and collided head on with a 2002 Chevy Impala that was traveling east and was being driven by a 28-year-old White Cloud woman. A 50-year-old White Cloud woman was a passenger in the Impala. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

MSP said the Impala driver, a second juvenile passenger in the Impala, and the driver of the Avalanche were transported to the hospital via Aero Med and are in critical condition. Two juvenile passengers of the Chevrolet Avalanche were transported to the hospital via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the MSP Rockford Post.

Names are not being released at this time. Investigators said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

