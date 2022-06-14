1 killed in overnight house fire in Grand Rapids

One person was killed after being unable to escape the home. Another person jumped from a second-story window and was hospitalized.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was killed and another injured overnight Tuesday in a house fire in Grand Rapids.

Crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of Bridge Street NW, which is near Lincoln Park, around 1:15 a.m. The two-story home was found with fire showing from the second floor.

Despite crews arriving within three minutes, one occupant was unable to escape the home, and authorities say they were killed.

Another occupant jumped from a second-floor window to escape the fire. He received care at the scene and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

